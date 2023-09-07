Thursday, October 19, 2023

Atlas Presents: Encore

1333 H St. NE, DC

Atlas Performing Arts Center

$50

About This Event

Looking for ways to support the arts and connect with your community? Join us for an evening with our Atlas Arts Lab alumni and the new Atlas Arts Lab cohort for 2024. Includes a champagne toast for the new cohort!

Thursday, October 19, 2023 07:00 pm

Atlas Performing Arts Center
