Atlas Oktoberfest Party

Atlas Brew Works will celebrate its popular seasonal release Festbier, available now, with an Oktoberfest-style party on Thursday, September 14. From 6pm to 8pm, celebrate the release and enjoy Oktoberfest-themed foods, polka music, and more at Atlas Navy Yard Brewery & Tap Room. Enjoy bottomless draft beers, select wine, spirits, and an Atlas German Lager Stein filled with Festbier. Grab a $35 ticket to enjoy the open bar festivities, a $40 ticket for a .5L stein, or a $45 ticket for a 1L stein.

With a 6.1% ABV, Atlas’ Festbier is both lighter in color and body than a traditional Oktoberfest beer. With an increased hop profile and sweet bread notes imparted from a blend of Munich, Vienna, and Pilsner malts, Festbier results in a more drinkable lager. The delightful orange blossom aromas are owed to a combination of German and American hops.