In association with the Smithsonian Solstice Saturday, Hofstra University is organizing its annual Astronomy Festival on the National Mall.

Day/evening close-up views of the Sun, star clusters, and colorful double stars with optical & radio telescopes

Hands-on activities

Meet an astronomer

Astronomical image exhibits

Participating Colleges and Universities: Georgetown University, George Mason University, Montgomery College, Rice Space Institute, University of Maryland, University of Virginia Astronomy Department.