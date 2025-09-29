Ashley Darby’s Music Showcase

Ashley Darby, star of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac, is stepping back into the spotlight this Fall with her highly anticipated sophomore music showcase.

Ashley Darby, star of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac, will return to the stage this Fall with her sophomore music showcase at Mr. Henry’s. On Friday, October 10, Darby will lead an unforgettable evening celebrating iconic female hits from the 1990s and 2000s.

Backed by her LIVE band, two performances will be delivered—at 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM—offering audiences multiple opportunities to experience her vibrant stage presence and powerful vocals. Each set will serve up renditions of nostalgic favorites that will have audiences singing along and on their feet.