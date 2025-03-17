ASAS DC Presents: “Play with a Purpose” – A Field Day Fundraiser

Official Fray Event

Wednesday, May 14, 2025

ASAS DC Presents: “Play with a Purpose” – A Field Day Fundraiser

514 Rhode Island Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002
Bloomingdale // Eckington Brentwood Edgewood NoMa

Kraken Kourts & Skates

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Individual: $75 | Couple: $140 | Youth Price: $15

About This Event

Get ready for a day filled with excitement, laughter, and giving back.

 

Join us Wednesday, May 14 at Kraken Kourts and Skates for a field day inspired fundraiser, also equipped with lawn games, pickleball, live entertainment, delicious refreshments, and more. Plus, enjoy a complimentary drink with your ticket!

 

Whether you’re cheering from the sidelines or diving into the action as a participant there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

 

Your participation also directly supports after-school programs for local youth, ensuring they have access to educational and enrichment opportunities.

 

Team Entry & Sponsorship

Calling all sponsors! To enter as a team, you’re required to become a sponsor. Sponsors enjoy a variety perks at varying levels. This is a great team building event for a cause.

To Get in the Game as a Sponsor, Sign Up HERE

To Sign up as a Free Agent, Continue with Checkout on this Site.

 

Looking to join an existing sponsored team? Contact your team captain / representative to retrieve the complimentary team promo code, then click Register Now at the top right corner of this page

 

Individual Registrations

$100 for Individual Registrations (Free Agents)

$25 for children between ages 4 – 12 years old | Use promo code: UNDER12. | Note: Any one older 12 must register as an adult. 

Note: Individual registrants will be considered free agents and will be placed on a team with other free agents or existing sponsored teams.

 

Can’t make it? Make a donation here

Tags

EventsFood + DrinkLive MusicPickleball

Share with friends

Date

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 05:00 pm

Location

Kraken Kourts & Skates
View Map