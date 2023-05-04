Saturday, May 13, 2023

Arts, Beats + Eats Festival

Free+

About This Event

Get ready for a sensory overload: This festival offers visual, musical and culinary experiences, all celebrating the locals who make the city what it is. Join hundreds of artists, musicians, and restaurants for a day of art, music, food, and fun as part of the Arts Beats Eats Spring Open Studios Tour. Studio 3807 and Artisan 4100 will have something for everyone – see, meet and talk to more than 30 artists at Portico Gallery and Studios, miXt food Hall, Just Rock, and our many guest artists and vendors.

Date

Saturday, May 13, 2023 12:00 pm

Location

miXt Food Hall
