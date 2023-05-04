Arts, Beats + Eats Festival

Get ready for a sensory overload: This festival offers visual, musical and culinary experiences, all celebrating the locals who make the city what it is. Join hundreds of artists, musicians, and restaurants for a day of art, music, food, and fun as part of the Arts Beats Eats Spring Open Studios Tour. Studio 3807 and Artisan 4100 will have something for everyone – see, meet and talk to more than 30 artists at Portico Gallery and Studios, miXt food Hall, Just Rock, and our many guest artists and vendors.