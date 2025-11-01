Arts & Appetite for Aspiring Entrepreneurs
Tuesday, November 4, 2025

737 7th St NW, Washington DC 20001

Gallery Space

About This Event

Are you an aspiring entrepreneur in DC? Next week, DC Government is hosting Arts & Appetite, a hands-on, solutions-driven event designed to demystify the process of starting a business for chefs, artists, and creative entrepreneurs. Whether attendees are just beginning to explore an idea or already navigating the startup phase, this event will offer direct access to the resources, guidance, and networks needed to move forward.

