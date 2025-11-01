Arts & Appetite for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Saturday, April 5th, 2025 @ 9:00:am
Move & Bloom at Bridge District
FrayLife Rec at Bridge District
Gallery SpaceMore details
Are you an aspiring entrepreneur in DC? Next week, DC Government is hosting Arts & Appetite, a hands-on, solutions-driven event designed to demystify the process of starting a business for chefs, artists, and creative entrepreneurs. Whether attendees are just beginning to explore an idea or already navigating the startup phase, this event will offer direct access to the resources, guidance, and networks needed to move forward.
