Artist Talk with Shyama Kuver

Transformer is honored to announce Am I the Past, Am I the Future – the public component of E20: Printmaking. E20: Printmaking marks the 20th year Transformer’s Exercises for Emerging Artists program, an annual peer critique and mentorship program for DC area based emerging artists.

Centered on a different artistic discipline each year of the program, E20: Printmaking has been supporting four artists – Jeanette Bolden, Shyama Kuver, Korey Richardson, and Varvara Sergeevna Tokareva – in their professional development and exploration of new techniques and approaches to printmaking. Am I the Past, Am I the Future is the culminating group exhibition of E20: Printmaking, with the artists collaboratively creating new artworks.

Meet artist Shyama Kuver and hear her speak about her exhibition artwork and its connection to both past, present, and future, as well as its connection to indenture and immigration.