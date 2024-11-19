ARTECHOUSE: “Tingle Bells” Opening Weekend

Fraylife+ Member Perk: Free Tickets for Members Redemption Info

TINGLE BELLS: November 22, 2024 – January 5, 2025

Join us for a holiday celebration where tradition meets innovation, and the warmth of the holidays is reimagined through cutting-edge digital artistry. Let Tingle Bells be your space for reflection, relaxation, and the rediscovery of joy.

Step into a world of serenity and sensory wonder this holiday season with ARTECHOUSE’s Tingle Bells: An ASMR-Inspired Holiday Special, an immersive digital exhibition designed to soothe your senses and warm your spirit.

Inspired by the soothing power of ASMR, this limited-run experience invites you to unwind in a sanctuary of sound and visuals designed to be oddly satisfying.

In a time when the world feels louder than ever, Tingle Bells offers a retreat for your mind, body, and soul. Let the gentle whispers, delicate sounds, and entrancing visuals take you on a journey of comfort and calm, creating an oasis amidst the hustle of the holidays. Whether seeking solace from daily overstimulation, holiday stress or simply reconnecting with a sense of inner peace, this exhibition is your escape.

Admission & Hours

OPEN DAILY

10am-10pm Last session begins at 9pm

Sessions are every 30 minutes and last for 60 minutes. Please arrive on time.