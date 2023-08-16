Arte Agave Tequila and Mezcal Festival DC at The Schuyler

Arte Agave is a unique celebración of fine agave spirits + arts + entertainment.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8TH 6-10pm The Schuyler @ The Hamilton Hotel

Get the fiesta started and purchase your favorite agave spirits from

Coasters DC, our official retail partner

A BEBER

Over 25 Estaciónes de Sabor with more than 135 varieties of Agave spirits to sample.

Hacer + Probar (Make + Taste) – learn the art of making agave inspired cocktails.

Ilegal Mezcal is making a “Love Your Neighbor” Cocktail

Turn up the heat with Fiero Habanero Tequila cocktail

Unlock the infused mango, coconut & jalapeño flavors of Yave Tequila

¡A GOZAR!

Chance to WIN a bottle of your favorite tequila or mezcal

Traditional Baile Folklórico performed by Corazon Folklórico

Over the top performances by Team Anna Pineapple

Breathtaking art installation from Rodrigo Pradel & Mike Pacheco

Music by DJ Milko

Mezzanine Pop-Art Gallery experience by David Amorso

Shop the Artisan Market featuring: Three Sixty, Andeanna Hats, The Cacti Lady, La Mimi Boutique, Violet Red Studios, Art Tepuy y mas!

A COMER

Fresh Latin fare from local culinary leaders.

Try the fresh Al Pastor Tacos by D.C. favorite Taqueria Habanero DC x Tequila Mezcal DC Chili Relleno Tacos with Frijoles and Roasted Cauliflower by the incredible chefs at Taqueria Picoso

Don’t miss the Chicken Enchilada Suizas by 7 Moltin, Mouthwatering Brisket Empanadas by the team at Tequila and Taco & more to come!