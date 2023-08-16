Arte Agave Tequila and Mezcal Festival DC at The Schuyler

Monday, October 23rd, 2023 @ 7:00:pm
Arte Agave is a unique celebración of fine agave spirits + arts + entertainment.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8TH 6-10pm The Schuyler @ The Hamilton Hotel
Get the fiesta started and purchase your favorite agave spirits from
Coasters DC, our official retail partner
A BEBER
Over 25 Estaciónes de Sabor with more than 135 varieties of Agave spirits to sample.
Hacer + Probar (Make + Taste) – learn the art of making agave inspired cocktails.
Ilegal Mezcal is making a “Love Your Neighbor” Cocktail
Turn up the heat with Fiero Habanero Tequila cocktail
Unlock the infused mango, coconut & jalapeño flavors of Yave Tequila
¡A GOZAR!
Chance to WIN a bottle of your favorite tequila or mezcal
Traditional Baile Folklórico performed by Corazon Folklórico
Over the top performances by Team Anna Pineapple
Breathtaking art installation from Rodrigo Pradel & Mike Pacheco
Music by DJ Milko
Mezzanine Pop-Art Gallery experience by David Amorso
Shop the Artisan Market featuring: Three Sixty, Andeanna Hats, The Cacti Lady, La Mimi Boutique, Violet Red Studios, Art Tepuy y mas!
A COMER
Fresh Latin fare from local culinary leaders.
Try the fresh Al Pastor Tacos by D.C. favorite Taqueria Habanero DC x Tequila Mezcal DC Chili Relleno Tacos with Frijoles and Roasted Cauliflower by the incredible chefs at Taqueria Picoso
Don’t miss the Chicken Enchilada Suizas by 7 Moltin, Mouthwatering Brisket Empanadas by the team at Tequila and Taco & more to come!
