Art Walk in the Park

Wednesday, July 12th, 2023 @ 6:00:pm
#FrayLife Skate + Date
Kraken Kourts & Skates
Glen Echo ParkMore details
ART WALK IS BACK!
Every First Friday, from May through August from 6pm to 8pm, the Glen Echo Park Partnership hosts open studios and artist demonstrations in the Park’s many visual arts studios and galleries. Each month features different activities, including hands-on art projects and/or artist demonstrations.
For more information visit https://glenechopark.org/art-walk
