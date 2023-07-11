Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Art Walk in the Park

7300 Macarthur Blvd. Glen Echo, MD
About This Event

ART WALK IS BACK!

Every First Friday, from May through August from 6pm to 8pm, the Glen Echo Park Partnership hosts open studios and artist demonstrations in the Park’s many visual arts studios and galleries. Each month features different activities, including hands-on art projects and/or artist demonstrations.

For more information visit https://glenechopark.org/art-walk

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 06:00 pm

