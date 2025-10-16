Art That Inspires: Curator Tour

To celebrate National Arts and Humanities Month, we’ve opened our doors for a special guided tour of seven monumental art commissions. Just imagine: a quilt large enough to tell the story of generations, vibrant murals that bring dreams to life, and a surreal set of photographs featuring man-made clouds.

Each piece captures a unique perspective within the American Dream, exploring themes of joy, family, reflection, and possibility. Commissioning Curator Ashley Molese will lead you through works by MISS CHELOVE, Jessica Gonzales, Basil Kincaid, Suchitra Mattai, Jonathan Rosen, Berndnaut Smilde, and Vexta.

When: October 19 at 1 p.m.

Where: Tree of Generations

Duration: 1 hour

Tour included with your free general admission ticket.