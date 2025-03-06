Art of Pink – Art Meets Nightlife
Friday, April 11, 2025

1330 South Fair Street Arlington, VA 22202 United States

Metropolitan Park

About This Event

An immersive art and music experience celebrating cherry blossom season. Browse a pop-up gallery featuring 30+ artists, enjoy Japanese and Asian-inspired bites, and catch an electrifying breakdance showcase with beats by DJ Fleg (of Olympic breakdancing fame). Explore Met Park retailers, snap Instagram-worthy photos, and soak in the vibrant nighttime atmosphere. Free with RSVP.

Please register to help us estimate attendance at this free event.

Friday, April 11, 2025 05:00 pm

Metropolitan Park
