Art of Pink – Art Meets Nightlife

An immersive art and music experience celebrating cherry blossom season. Browse a pop-up gallery featuring 30+ artists, enjoy Japanese and Asian-inspired bites, and catch an electrifying breakdance showcase with beats by DJ Fleg (of Olympic breakdancing fame). Explore Met Park retailers, snap Instagram-worthy photos, and soak in the vibrant nighttime atmosphere. Free with RSVP.

