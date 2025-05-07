An evening of live opera, refined hospitality, and artistic ambiance in the historic garden of the Arts Club of Washington.

Step into an evening of artful indulgence beneath the summer sky. On Friday, June 20th, The Drawing Room Society and the Arts Club of Washington invite you to Art & Arias: A Garden Soirée — a curated celebration of music, conversation, and timeless atmosphere.

This elegant experience will feature:

Live opera performance

Classical piano accompaniment

Open bar

Hors d’oeuvres

Historic garden setting at the Arts Club of Washington

Whether you’re a longtime arts supporter or simply seeking an elevated summer evening, this event offers a rare blend of beauty, culture, and connection.