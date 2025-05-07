Art & Arias: A Garden Soirée
Friday, June 20, 2025

2017 I St NW, Washington, DC 20006
Downtown Foggy Bottom

Arts Club of Washington

$155 per guest | Includes open bar, hors d’oeuvres, and live operatic performance in an intimate garden setting.

About This Event

An evening of live opera, refined hospitality, and artistic ambiance in the historic garden of the Arts Club of Washington.

Step into an evening of artful indulgence beneath the summer sky. On Friday, June 20th, The Drawing Room Society and the Arts Club of Washington invite you to Art & Arias: A Garden Soirée — a curated celebration of music, conversation, and timeless atmosphere.

This elegant experience will feature:

Live opera performance
Classical piano accompaniment
Open bar
Hors d’oeuvres
Historic garden setting at the Arts Club of Washington
Whether you’re a longtime arts supporter or simply seeking an elevated summer evening, this event offers a rare blend of beauty, culture, and connection.

Date

Friday, June 20, 2025 06:30 pm
Doors open at 06:30 pm

Location

Arts Club of Washington
