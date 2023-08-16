Art All Night Tenleytown

Join Tenleytown Main Street as we celebrate the visual and performing arts, showcasing the diverse talents of DC’s creative community. Public and private spaces throughout Tenleytown will transform into pop-up galleries and performance stages to welcome visual and performing artists from across the DC Metro Area. Experience art, music, dance, film, and more! Start early and stay out late. Art All Night is fun for all ages and all for FREE!

Click on the ‘Schedule’ tab to check out our lineup of exciting events, HERE.

Here’s just some of what you’ll find at Art All Night Tenley 2023:

Art and makers markets: Shop local jewelry, textiles, pottery, ceramics, décor, and more

Live Music: Bossa Nova, Funk, Jazz, Rock, and more!

Dance: Bollywood, Bellydancing, Silent Disco, Irish Dancing and more!

Comedy Hour at Guapo's

Family Fun: Balloon Twisting, Drag Storyteller, Henna Designs, Labyrinth Walk, JuJutsu demo, Karaoke.

Food Trucks, Dine All Night Restaurant Specials and so much more!

Mark your calendar for Art All Night Tenley on Saturday, Sept 30th and be sure to follow us via Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter for updates and the latest Art All Night info.

*Please RSVP for this event so that we may communicate any changes or updates.

Special thanks to our sponsors: Art All Night is generously supported by the DC Department of Small & Local Business Development and the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities, along with our local sponsors American University, City Ridge, Wegmans, Rina Kunk & Co and Georgetown Day School.