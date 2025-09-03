Tuesday, September 9th, 2025 @ 11:59:pm
Art All Night: America’s Next Top Upcycler
About This Event
What: Art All Night (Artisan Vendor Market, Community Weaving, Free Crafts, Community Runway Show, and America’s Next Top Upcycler!)
When: September 12th from 5-10pm
Where: C st and 7th St SE
Art All Night is a city-wide event to celebrate creatives of all types. Join us for our main event: America’s Next Top Upcycler!
– watch the design competition: three local DMV designers go head to head to create the best look using thrifted items, sponsored by goodwill
– participate in the community runway show @ 8pm: anyone can participate! it’s the perfect way
– show off your favorite thrifted, handmade, or upcycled outfit
– shop the vintage and artisan market: shop from over 20 local artists and vintage curators
– add your touch to a community weaving activation: learn to weave on a loom and help artist Tyler Sanville create a one of a kind weaving!
– make free arts and crafts: choose from 10 different free crafts!
