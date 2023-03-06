During Around the World Embassy Tour, embassies from multiple non-European Union (EU) countries, will host open houses on May 6, 2023, for visitors and residents to enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience. Participants will learn about other cultures and traditions through food, fashion, arts, and music, among other things.

Passport DC also features Flower Mart on May 5 and 6 at the National Cathedral, where visitors can enjoy beautiful flower displays made of flora from different countries. On May 13, the EU embassies will host visitors at their chanceries for an authentic European experience. On May 20, Fiesta Asia! invites people to get up close with Asian traditions, dances, and food in a street fair festival that takes over Pennsylvania Avenue, between the 3rd and 6th.

Events DC encourages people to explore Washington, DC, and learn about its diverse diplomatic community. Washington, DC is home to more than 175 embassies, the second highest number of embassies in one city in the world. On May 6, you can pick up a souvenir passport, to get your embassy stamps, at the information booth at 9 Dupont Circle NW, Washington, DC 20036.

This is a free and public event. No registration or tickets are required to attend the festival and enjoy traveling Around the World. This registration is for planning purposes and will help us keep you updated on Passport DC events and embassy activities during Around the World Embassy Tour.