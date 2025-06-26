AROMA ALCHEMY: A DIY Journey with Essential Oils + Acupressure

✨ Take Your Emotional Wellness Into Your Own Hands

Tired of relying on others to feel better?

Empower yourself with natural tools that calm your nervous system, soothe emotional overwhelm, and bring your body and mind back into balance. The Aligned Aroma Point Therapy Master Class is a powerful fusion of essential oils, acupressure, and gentle yoga, designed to help you reconnect with your inner calm and restore emotional clarity.

This 2-hour immersive class is intentionally limited to just 8 participants for a personalized and nurturing experience.

💖 Who This Class Is For:

This experience is ideal for:

🌿 Wellness Seekers ready to explore holistic emotional care

🧘🏽‍♀️ Yoga Teachers looking to integrate therapeutic tools into classes

🧠 Mental Health Professionals & Therapists seeking body-based approaches

💆🏽‍♀️ Caregivers who are ready to finally pour into themselves

✨ Anyone who wants to learn how to take care of themselves—without always depending on someone else

🌸 What You’ll Learn:

Aromatherapy 101 – Understand how plant essences affect your emotions

Essential Oil Safety & Dilution – Feel confident using oils safely at home

Intro to Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) – Explore the body’s energy channels

Acupressure for Emotional Wellness – Learn simple protocols for balance

Gentle 20-Minute Yoga Flow – Seal in the session through mindful movement

DIY Protocols You Can Use Anytime – For anxiety, grief, low energy, or stress

Includes a take-home guide with acupoint charts, oil recipes, and protocols you can begin using right away.

💫 The Transformation: What You’ll Experience

By the end of this class, you’ll feel:

🌬️ Lighter—emotionally and physically, with less tension and more breath

🧘🏽‍♀️ Grounded—with a new awareness of how to anchor yourself in difficult moments

💖 Empowered—with tools to support your own emotional well-being naturally

🪷 Reconnected—to your body, intuition, and inner stillness

🧠 Confident—in using aromatherapy and acupressure with safety and purpose

You’ll walk away with a ritual—not just information—one you can return to over and over again to stay emotionally aligned and resilient.

🎓 Meet Your Guide: Sherry B. Steine

Sherry B. Steine is a Certified Aromatherapist, RYT-500+ Therapeutic Yoga Teacher, and Holistic Home Wellness Consultant with a passion for empowering others through natural healing practices. Her qualifications include:

🌿 Certified in Trauma-Informed Yoga & Aromatherapy

💆🏽 Certified in Aroma Point Therapy

Sherry’s integrative approach blends science and spirit—helping clients and students restore wellness in body, mind, and home.

🛑 Space Is Limited – Only 8 Spots Available!

This intimate gathering ensures you receive one-on-one attention, personalized guidance, and a deeply restorative experience.

💰 Investment: $75

Includes all oils, supplies, printed handouts, and use of props.