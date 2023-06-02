Sunday, June 4, 2023

Armed Forces Cycling Classic Kids Bike Race

3101 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA

Clarendon

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Kids 9 and under will have two opportunities to participate at the 2023 Armed Forces Cycling Classic Kids Races, on courses in Crystal City and Clarendon. The first kids’ race was held in 1999, with just one child participating, but since that inaugural year, thousands of kids have gotten in on the fun. This year 250 kids have already registered to participate. Today will take place in Clarendon.

Tags

Sportsfitness

Interests

,

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, June 4, 2023 11:40 am

Location

Clarendon
View Map