Saturday, June 3, 2023

Armed Forces Cycling Classic Challenge Ride

11th St. S, near S. Eade St., Crystal City, VA
$95

The 2023 Armed Forces Cycling Classic Challenge Ride, brought to you by The Boeing Company, is an amateur ride, open to cyclists of all abilities. The ride will take place on Saturday, June 3rd on a course closed to traffic, starting and finishing in Crystal City, traveling past the Pentagon, up to Rosslyn, and back.

SportsfitnessNational Landing

Saturday, June 3, 2023 07:00 am

