Arlington Pride LGBTQIA Speed Dating
Monday, June 17, 2024

Arlington Pride LGBTQIA Speed Dating

1446 S Grant St Arlington VA 22202
Arlington

The Milton

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

The Polished Kreative presents Arlington Pride LGBTQIA Speed Dating, sponsored by Fern Connections and On The Rocks Cocktails. Open to all queer people under the rainbow, this event promises an unforgettable evening! Hosted by Arlington County’s own Alex Held, come out for happy hour with free cocktails, lively music, fun games, and exciting connections on the rooftop of National Landing’s The Milton. Don’t miss this chance to mix, mingle, and make new connections in a vibrant, celebratory atmosphere!

Tags

DatingLGBTQIA

Interests

,

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Monday, June 17, 2024 05:30 pm

Location

The Milton
View Map