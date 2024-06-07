The Polished Kreative presents Arlington Pride LGBTQIA Speed Dating, sponsored by Fern Connections and On The Rocks Cocktails. Open to all queer people under the rainbow, this event promises an unforgettable evening! Hosted by Arlington County’s own Alex Held, come out for happy hour with free cocktails, lively music, fun games, and exciting connections on the rooftop of National Landing’s The Milton. Don’t miss this chance to mix, mingle, and make new connections in a vibrant, celebratory atmosphere!