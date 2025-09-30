Ariel Posen w/Wendlo

ARIEL POSEN

Americana, blue-eyed soul, R&B, and Beatles-inspired pop into a singular, captivating sound. With each soul-stirring lyric and every emotive chord progression, Posen invites listeners on a transformative journey, transcending genres and touching the very essence of human experience. Ariel Posen’s artistic brilliance has garnered widespread acclaim, earning him standing ovations from enraptured audiences and accolades from industry luminaries alike. Rolling Stone heralds him as “a modern-day musical virtuoso,” recognizing not only his exceptional skill as a guitarist but also his innate ability to evoke profound emotion through his artistry. Furthermore, Posen’s impact extends far beyond the confines of his instrument, as evidenced by his nominations for Breakout Artist of the Year and subsequent recognition in categories such as Rock Artist of the Year and Recording of the Year at the esteemed Western Canadian Music Awards. In every facet of his craft, Ariel Posen epitomizes the essence of artistic excellence, leaving an indelible imprint on the landscape of contemporary music and inspiring generations to come.

WENDLO

Wendlo is the singer/songwriter-pop duo of Jacob and Chelsea Hamilton, best known for their stripped-down arrangements, tight harmonies, reimagined covers, and distinctive guitar tones that have earned them a devoted following. The two met in Alaska, where Chelsea is from, and later moved to Atlanta—Jacob’s hometown—where they asked each other, “Wanna be a band?” Embracing a DIY approach to every aspect of their project—from recording and promotion, to experimenting with and modifying their instruments—Wendlo brings a hands-on, craft-obsessed energy to everything they create. Their growing online presence has led to a featured performance on PBS’ New Year’s Eve Special, a slot at Jerry Moss’ tribute concert at A&M Records, and collaborations with other high-profile creators like Josh Harmon, Jack Conte, stories, Ryan Lerman, Emily Bear, the American Pops Orchestra, and dozens more. Their concise musicality has garnered the attention of Jack Black, John Paul White, and probably every color of last name in between. Wendlo’s music lives in the balance between playfulness and poignancy, well-versed in the duality of having fun in an often cold and ruthless world. The range of their songwriting is on full display in songs like “Wasting Time With You”—an existential love song; “Spenard” and “Except I Love You”—both expressions of the relentless nature of grief; and “Must Be Nice!”—a sarcastic call-out aimed at the people on top who don’t seem to care about anyone else. The duo are gearing up to release their debut album this year.