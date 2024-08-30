Arena Stage Community Day

Excitement is building, DMV! Don’t miss Community Day at Arena Stage! Join us on Saturday, September 7th, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Mead Center for American Theater in Southwest D.C. for an unforgettable day of creativity, connection, and community.

We’re throwing open our doors for a celebration like no other, inviting you to dive into a world of interactive art, backstage tours, outdoor fun, live music, and delicious bites from some of the area’s best food trucks. Whether you’re exploring the marvels of Arena’s backstage, unleashing your inner artist, listening to a thought-provoking conversation about Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, or learning stage combat from our skilled team, there’ll be something here to spark everyone’s imagination.

Whether you have been part of our Arena Stage Family for decades or are just discovering us, this day is all about YOU. From the young to the young-at-heart, there’ll be an array of activities and programs to keep you entertained all day long.

So gather your friends, family, and neighbors and drop on by! Stay for a few hours or the whole day—either way, there’s a world of fun waiting for you. And the best part? This celebratory event is FREE* and open to all—no registration required. Don’t miss out on the joy, energy, and magic of Community Day at Arena Stage!

*While Community Day is free, please note that some food and beverages will be available for purchase from our selection of local food trucks and vendors. We encourage you to come hungry so you can enjoy the delicious options!

Enjoy activities like: