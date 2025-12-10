Architecture Tour

Join us for a behind-the-scenes tour of MCAAD’s two grand halls, formerly the homes of the Riggs Bank and American Security & Trust Company. Get a close-up look at the intricate interiors, journey through our lower level exhibition space that contains two original vaults from the two buildings, and see how a once-narrow alley became a sunlit atrium at the heart of our campus.

Led by curator and architectural historian Jason Vaughan, this tour offers an in-depth look at the historic bank buildings that now house the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream.

This tour is included with your December 10 general admission ticket. Due to limited availability, we encourage you to reserve tickets in advance and arrive early. The tour is limited to 25 visitors to ensure comfort and space for everyone. If spaces are available, we will accept walk-ups.

When: December 10 at noon

Where: Begins at the Tree of Generations (main entrance)

Duration: 1 hour