Arab American Comedy Festival 20th Anniversary at the Kennedy Center

The New York Arab-American Comedy Festival, which was co-created in 2003 by comedians Maysoon Zayid and Dean Obeidallah—is celebrating its 20th anniversary by taking the show on the road! The Festival was created to both dispel negative stereotypes about Arab-Americans as well as create a platform for our community to tell our story through comedy. The Washington D.C. show will wrap up our tour with seven headliners who have performed in our past festivals.

Over the years, the Arab American Comedy Festival has championed entertainers who are now household names, including Tony Shaloub, Ramy Youssef, Pete Dominick, Waleed Zuaiter, Sammy Obeid and Mo Amer, along with rising stars like Nataly Aukar, Laura Laham, Mohanad Elshieky, Go Remy, Majdy Fares, Rola ZZZ and many others. The universality of the festival’s humor has proven appeal across the country and it has been celebrated by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, NPR, Fox, MSNBC and Boston Globe among countless others.

Funding for New York Arab-American Comedy Festival’s Anniversary Tour is provided by the Doris Duke Foundation. For more information please visit our website ArabComedy.com