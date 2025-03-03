Aperitivo Hour with Plant Wines

Become a Natural Wine & Pizza Club member for a night and join Sonny’s Pizza and Plant Wines for Aperitivo Hour, our monthly natural wine tasting series!

Each month, Plant Wines curates a selection of natural wines to be featured in our Wine Club. Grab a ticket and explore growing regions, lesser known grapes, low intervention farming practices, what gives natural wines their funk, and so much more.

Wine Club members attend for free!

This event is drop-in-style and 21+.