Apapacho x Almoraduz: Homies Chef Series: Oaxacan Coast Flavors Take Over DC

WHAT: This September, Apapacho Taquería kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with the launch of its new guest-chef program, Homies Chef Series, celebrating Mexican cuisine without borders. For its first edition, Apapacho welcomes acclaimed chefs Quetzalcóatl Zurita and Shalxaly Macías of Almoraduz (Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca)—featured by The New York Times and recommended by the Michelin Guide Mexico 2024 & 2025—to join Chefs Alam Méndez and Elisa Reyna of Apapacho for a three-day culinary celebration.

The collaboration includes:

exclusive 8-course tasting menus (Sept 11) at Galería, La Cosecha, inspired by corn, Oaxacan roots, and Mid-Atlantic seasonal produce, paired with wine, beer & mezcal.

Tacos, Tragos & Garnacha Fiesta (Sept 12) at Apapacho Taquería, featuring Chef Quetza’s street food specials, all-day drink & food specials, and live mariachi at 8 PM.

WHEN

Thursday, September 11

8-Course Tasting Menu · One seating only · 7:00 PM

$105 tasting menu | $55 pairing (plus tax & 20% service fee)

Reservations & prepayment required

Friday, September 12

Tacos, Tragos & Garnacha · 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Live Mariachi at 8:00 PM

WHERE

Galería at La Cosecha (Tasting Menus)

Apapacho Taquería at La Cosecha (Street Food Fiesta)

1280 4th St NE, Washington, DC

WHY: Almoraduz is known for creating a dialogue between Oaxacan culinary heritage and contemporary expression. Together with Apapacho’s team, the chefs present DC with a borderless vision of Mexican gastronomy: rooted in tradition, inspired by local ingredients, and designed to be shared.