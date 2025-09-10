Apapacho x Almoraduz: Homies Chef Series: Oaxacan Coast Flavors Take Over DC

Saturday, September 6th, 2025 @ 7:00:pm
LUZIA by Cirque du Soleil
Under the Big Top at Tysons II
WHAT: This September, Apapacho Taquería kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with the launch of its new guest-chef program, Homies Chef Series, celebrating Mexican cuisine without borders. For its first edition, Apapacho welcomes acclaimed chefs Quetzalcóatl Zurita and Shalxaly Macías of Almoraduz (Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca)—featured by The New York Times and recommended by the Michelin Guide Mexico 2024 & 2025—to join Chefs Alam Méndez and Elisa Reyna of Apapacho for a three-day culinary celebration.
The collaboration includes:
exclusive 8-course tasting menus (Sept 11) at Galería, La Cosecha, inspired by corn, Oaxacan roots, and Mid-Atlantic seasonal produce, paired with wine, beer & mezcal.
Tacos, Tragos & Garnacha Fiesta (Sept 12) at Apapacho Taquería, featuring Chef Quetza’s street food specials, all-day drink & food specials, and live mariachi at 8 PM.
WHEN
Thursday, September 11
8-Course Tasting Menu · One seating only · 7:00 PM
$105 tasting menu | $55 pairing (plus tax & 20% service fee)
Reservations & prepayment required
Friday, September 12
Tacos, Tragos & Garnacha · 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM
Live Mariachi at 8:00 PM
WHERE
Galería at La Cosecha (Tasting Menus)
Apapacho Taquería at La Cosecha (Street Food Fiesta)
1280 4th St NE, Washington, DC
WHY: Almoraduz is known for creating a dialogue between Oaxacan culinary heritage and contemporary expression. Together with Apapacho’s team, the chefs present DC with a borderless vision of Mexican gastronomy: rooted in tradition, inspired by local ingredients, and designed to be shared.
