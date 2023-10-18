Any Day Now Chinese Prime Rib Dinner

The pre-fixe, family style menu is centered around a five-spice prime rib, accompanied by a hoisin demi glaze and an array of sauces. Starters include a green papaya Caesar salad, and Any Day Now’s viral-hit scallion pancakes fill in as the bread course. Creamed bitter greens and mashed potatoes with Szechuan gravy serve as sides. The night ends with creme brulee. Naturally, the cocktail list is filled with variations on the martini. The menu is a collaboration with Any Day Now’s chef and partner Matt Sperber and beverage director Ryan Ward.

Ma is well known for tapping into his heritage to reconceptualize culinary staples. With Lucky Danger, Ma updated the classic Chinese take-out shop, imbuing the menu from his point of view as a first-generation American, while layering in lessons from his time at a French-cuisine-centered culinary school.

Since the first outpost opened, Lucky Danger received both public and critical acclaim. It’s also been included in the larger national conversation around the renaissance of Chinese food in America, leading to features in The New York Times and Wall Street Journal. Ma continues to inform nationwide trends, now with Any Day Now’s scallion pancake breakfast sandwiches.