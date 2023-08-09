Since making her professional debut at 13, sitarist Anoushka Shankar is the youngest and first female recipient of a British House of Commons Shield and the first Indian woman nominated for a Grammy. Performing with a new quintet of musicians including clarinetist Arun Ghosh, drummer-composer Sarathy Korwar, Carnatic percussionist Pirashanna Thevarajah, and bassist Tom Farmer. The ensemble will be playing tunes from Shankar’s newly released mini-album alongside reinterpreted gems from previous albums.

This performance is co-presented with Strathmore.