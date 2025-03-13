Annual Lebowski Celebration Returns: Jammin’ Java Hosts The Big Lebowski Experience on Saturday, April 19

Unlike LAPD, movie fans hold out hope for Creedence

Featured on WTOP, the DMV’s largest and most popular celebration of all things “Dude” returns for its seventh year The Big Lebowski Experience brings its unique blend of concert performance, theater show and Lebowski fan festival to Northern Virginia for the first time.

More than a dozen performers will appear in costume and in character, staging movie scenes and a costume contest between blistering takes of songs by Bob Dylan, Kenny Rogers & the First Edition, Elvis Costello and the rarely attempted Yma Sumac classic, “Ataypura!” brilliantly performed by SiriusXM voice actor and producer Joan Bishop.

Other performers include popular local musicians like Chris Brown from the 19th Street Band, Baltimore blues guitar icon Matt Kelley and DC percussion legend Ben Tufts.

US Air Force Veteran Joe Haughton appears as political pornographer Jackie Treehorn, a dark character that draws on his opera training.

“Everybody thinks Jackie is in the smut business,” says Joe. “He’s in publishing, entertainment and political advocacy. He definitely reminds me of somebody.”

According to co-creator and Dude Chris Boesen, The Big Lebowski Experience started as a joke between local musicians who happened to look like cast members.

“We knew it would be a fun show, but people came in costume and wanted to interact with us. Pretty soon we had much more than a concert,” says Boesen. “Now it feels like a reunion of folks from all over the country who love this weird, special movie.”

The Big Lebowski Experience

Saturday, April 19

Jammin’ Java

227 Maple Ave East

Vienna, VA 22180

7 pm doors, 8 pm show

Tickets: $30

Brandt’s Premier Package: $40

www.unionstagepresents.com/shows/the-big-lebowski-experience/