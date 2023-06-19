Annual Designer Pitch

Thursday, June 29th, 2023 @ 6:30:pm
How D.C. Moves: District Fray’s Summer Party
Penthouse-Capital CrossingMore details
Join us for an elevated evening of fashion, networking, and innovation in Washington DC on July 6th.
This year’s theme is Sustainable Choices in Fashion. True sustainability takes the form of our choices, as producers and consumers. Soak up the DC skylights with an open bar, and conversation with industry executives and entrepreneurs from CK, Marquee, Gilt and GlamSquad.
