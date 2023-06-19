Community Submitted

Thursday, July 6, 2023

Annual Designer Pitch

200 Massachusetts Ave. NW, DC
Capital Hill

Penthouse-Capital Crossing

$30+

Join us for an elevated evening of fashion, networking, and innovation in Washington DC on July 6th.

This year’s theme is Sustainable Choices in Fashion. True sustainability takes the form of our choices, as producers and consumers. Soak up the DC skylights with an open bar, and conversation with industry executives and entrepreneurs from CK, Marquee, Gilt and GlamSquad.

Style

Thursday, July 6, 2023 08:00 pm

