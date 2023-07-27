Annapolis Boat Party

The Hip Hop R&B Yacht Party is the best place to be on a Sunday!! This month we will be leaving from Annapolis for a 3 Hour cruise aboard the beautiful Catherine Marie Yacht.

Get ready to dance to your faves from the 90’s and 2000’s all the way up to current hits spun by 2 great DJ’s.

3 levels of entertainment including 2 full bars, open air rooftop, and climate controlled interior. There also will be complimentary light fare and snacks throughout the cruise.

Don’t miss out on the yacht party of the year. Get tickets today!!!