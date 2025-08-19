Annapolis Baygrass Music Festival
Saturday, September 20, 2025

Annapolis Baygrass Music Festival

1100 E College Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21409
Annapolis MD

Sandy Point State Park

THE ANNAPOLIS BAYGRASS MUSIC FESTIVAL EXPERIENCE:

Set along the stunning shores of the Chesapeake Bay, Baygrass delivers a vibrant fusion of music complemented by incredible locally sourced food, outdoor activities for all ages, and a welcoming community.

Whether you’re dancing barefoot in the sand, savoring craft food and drinks, flowing through beach yoga, or participating in a music or educational workshop, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

 

TICKET INFORMATION

Baygrass ticket purchasers will receive an Afton order confirmation email, followed by a second Afton email with tickets attached. Please check your Junk/Spam folder if you do not see the order confirmation email.

● If you do not receive the order confirmation or are experiencing technical ticketing issues, contact Afton directly: [email protected].
● For general ticketing and festival questions, email [email protected].
● Tickets will be delivered via email; tickets will NOT be shipped.
All tickets include a 10% Anne Arundel County Amusement tax. Event is rain or shine. All sales final. No refunds or exchanges; artists/schedules are subject to change. By purchasing this ticket, you accept the terms and conditions listed here: www.baygrassfestival.com/termsandconditions.

Saturday, September 20, 2025
Sandy Point State Park
