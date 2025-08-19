Saturday, September 6th, 2025 @ 7:00:pm
LUZIA by Cirque du Soleil
Under the Big Top at Tysons II
Sandy Point State ParkMore details
THE ANNAPOLIS BAYGRASS MUSIC FESTIVAL EXPERIENCE:
Set along the stunning shores of the Chesapeake Bay, Baygrass delivers a vibrant fusion of music complemented by incredible locally sourced food, outdoor activities for all ages, and a welcoming community.
Whether you’re dancing barefoot in the sand, savoring craft food and drinks, flowing through beach yoga, or participating in a music or educational workshop, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
TICKET INFORMATION
Baygrass ticket purchasers will receive an Afton order confirmation email, followed by a second Afton email with tickets attached. Please check your Junk/Spam folder if you do not see the order confirmation email.
● If you do not receive the order confirmation or are experiencing technical ticketing issues, contact Afton directly: [email protected].
● For general ticketing and festival questions, email [email protected].
● Tickets will be delivered via email; tickets will NOT be shipped.
All tickets include a 10% Anne Arundel County Amusement tax. Event is rain or shine. All sales final. No refunds or exchanges; artists/schedules are subject to change. By purchasing this ticket, you accept the terms and conditions listed here: www.baygrassfestival.com/termsandconditions.
