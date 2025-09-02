Annapolis Baygrass Music Festival 2025

The Annapolis Baygrass Music Festival: Music with a Mission

Saturday, September 20th & Sunday, September 21st

More than just a music festival, Baygrass is a vibrant celebration of community, conservation, and connection. Located on the breathtaking beachfront of the Chesapeake Bay, Baygrass brings together a rich blend of music rooted in progressive bluegrass, Americana, and improvisational jam, all while championing two vital causes—protecting the Chesapeake Bay and promoting mental health awareness.

Best of all, every song, every sunset, and every shared moment helps create a lasting impact—making Baygrass a festival where fun and purpose come together in perfect harmony.

Tickets and more information are available at baygrassfestival.com.