Anju Seafood Boil

What better way to celebrate the summer than with a special seafood boil? We’re delighted to bring you this special experience on Wednesday, July 12th at a price of $135 per person, plus tax with seatings at 5:30 and 8:30.

The offering will include calamari, sweet rolls and crab cakes to start with a boil for 2 consisting of corn, eggs, red bliss potatoes, andouille sausage, blue crab, shrimp, crawfish, and more.

Anju is a Korean restaurant concept from The Fried Rice Collective, founded by Chefs Danny Lee and Scott Drewno. Led by Executive Chef Angel Barreto and General Manager Eric Chodkowski, Anju serves an array of home-style Korean cuisine in a modern setting.

Anju opened in the summer of 2019 after the original Mandu location suffered a fire in 2017. The Fried Rice Collective partnered with the Lee family to reopen the restaurant as a new concept, offering eclectic Korean cuisine in a vibrant atmosphere that pays homage to traditional and modern aspects of Korean culture.

Anju received a three-star review in the Washington Post and a 3.5-star rating from the Washingtonian, which also named it the #1 restaurant in their 100 Very Best Restaurants issue.

The restaurant has been featured in numerous national and local publications, including Food and Wine, Travel and Leisure, Forbes, Wall Street Journal, Men’s Health, Lucky Peach, Zagat, Washington Post, and Washingtonian.

Executive Chef Angel Barreto has been recognized as one of Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs In America and a James Beard Finalist and Semi-Finalist three times. In 2022, he was named a Rammy 2020 Rising Star and Star Chefs Game Changer. The same year, The Fried Rice Collective was awarded “Restaurateurs of the Year” by the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington.