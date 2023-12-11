Animal Flow @ Inner Loop

(AF) is a primal movement and bodyweight training to help you build your strength, balance, and flexibility through dynamic movements.

AF flow that challenges your mind and body.

AF is designed to be integrated into a range of fitness programs and resistance training models; and it provides for assessment, regression, and progression with each step.

This class open to beginners and intermediate movers interested in getting a taste of AF or mastering Level 1 AF movements (Level 2 coming in October).

Intensity warning:

AF is performed mainly on all four limbs, so students should be expected to hold their body weight on the hands/wrist for extended periods of time. I request everyone to be mindful of previous injuries and use regression techniques to improve the hands/wrist strength over time with consistent training

Injury Risk Disclaimer:

By attending the class you are practicing Animal Flow at your own risk. Listen to your body and take breaks. I will be watching for any fatigue of the students.

A liablity wavier will be provided.

https://app.wodify.com/Waivers/SignWEntry.aspx?Token=B571110C97DA1FE3BCBB47EFDE57FF292A459BDDB84B3508F907970FFD77FF4F

Class price: $30

Venmo: Kai-Hall