AND, ACTION: A Night of Dancing and Film: Mamma Mia! Screening & Disco Dance Class

The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHH), community developer of Downtown Columbia, is excited to announce its inaugural Downtown Columbia’s new Fall Film And Dance Series, featuring free dance classes and family-friendly films on Friday nights. This year, attendees can start the night with a dance class themed to match the feature film’s iconic dance scenes, taught by professional dance instructors. The series, which features a mix of activities and themes, is designed for all ages to enjoy.

Mamma Mia! Screening & Disco Dance Class: Bring your sequins and boas to boogie the night away at a disco dance class followed by a screening of the beloved musical comedy Mamma Mia!