Official Fray Event

Friday, October 6, 2023

AND, ACTION: A Night of Dancing and Film: Coco Screening & Salsa Dance Class

6000 Merriweather Drive Columbia, MD 21044
Color Burst Park

Free

About This Event

The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHH), community developer of Downtown Columbia, is excited to announce its inaugural Downtown Columbia’s new Fall Film And Dance Series, featuring free dance classes and family-friendly films on Friday nights. This year, attendees can start the night with a dance class themed to match the feature film’s iconic dance scenes, taught by professional dance instructors. The series, which features a mix of activities and themes, is designed for all ages to enjoy.

Learn to salsa with the pros and then enjoy a screening of the Disney classic Coco, which takes place in Mexico and was inspired by Día de los Muertos.

Friday, October 6, 2023 06:30 pm

Color Burst Park
