An Unforgettable Night of Live Music: The Experience Band & Show & Friends at Penn Social

🎶 The Experience Band & Show & Friends – Live at Penn Social 🎶

On Saturday, October 11th, Penn Social will come alive with an unforgettable night of music, energy, and community. Returning to this iconic DC venue, The Experience Band & Show—known as The People’s Band—is bringing their signature fusion of jazz, funk, soul, and go-go to the stage, alongside a phenomenal lineup of special guests.

Hosted by the charismatic Mr. GPS, with DJ vibes all night long from Terry the Hippie, the evening will also feature powerhouse performances from AE The Cool (straight from Augusta, GA).

This isn’t just a concert—it’s The Experience: a journey through sound, culture, and connection that you won’t want to miss. Expect high-energy live music, crowd-moving mashups, and a night of unity and celebration right in the heart of the District.

🎟️ Tickets are just $20 – secure yours now before they sell out.

📍 Penn Social | October 11, 2025 | Doors open 7PM

Be part of a night that will showcase the very best of DC’s music culture while pushing boundaries and building community.