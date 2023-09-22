An Ode to Women – Curated tour at the National Gallery

This two-hour tour of the National Gallery of Art has been designed to show you a different narrative by focusing on paintings made by women or of women.

This feminist tour of the museum celebrates the fascinating tales of women in the museum across various periods of art history. You will learn about lesser known women painters as well as the place of women in art throughout the ages.

For a better experience, this tour is limited to 8 people. We aim to take you on one of the best art tour you will ever have!

Everyone is welcomed to join us on this tour.

In order for the guests to be able to better appreciate the experience, Tosca offers semi-private tours limited to 8 people. Tosca brings you extensive knowledge of European Art history having studied and lived between Paris, Italy and London (UK).