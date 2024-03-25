An Evening With SAUL WILLIAMS

WBL Fest presents poet, musician, writer and actor Saul Williams at Woolly Mammoth on Friday, April 5th. Join us for a special evening highlighting the impact of Saul Williams’ body of work. Special guests include Andy Shallal (Busboys and Poets), Nina Brewton (Eaton, DC), poet Meccamorphosis and KERIMtheDJ.

The night will start with poetry from Meccamorphosis, followed by a conversation between Saul Williams and Andy Shallal and end with a performance by Saul Williams.

Please arrive early as doors open promptly at 6:30pm with open seating.

Words Beats & Life Fest 2024 is brought to you in part by the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities, National Endowment for the Arts, The Kennedy Center, DowntownDC Foundation, Fusicology, Busboys And Poets, Eaton DC, Woolly Mammoth Theater and DCHFA