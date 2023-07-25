An Evening with Omari Dillard: Soul Violinist

Monday, September 18th, 2023 @ 7:00:pm
Rooftop Trivia at Hi-Lawn
Hi-Lawn
Woolly Mammoth TheatreMore details
Experience Soul Violinist Omari Dillard LIVE on Aug. 17th @ 7:30PM. Get ready for an incredible evening of timeless R&B. Classically trained and culturally inspired, fans can expect to sing, dance, and groove to Florida’s hottest violinist in a room filled with positive vibes and electrifying energy.
Prepare to enjoy feel-good Classics you know and love LIVE on Violin! SWV. New Edition. Maxwell. Charlie Wilson. Babyface. Johnny Gill. Brian McKnight. Usher. Earth, Wind, & Fire. Michael Jackson, And More. The music is so good, you can’t help but sing-a-long. Fellas will relax their mind, couples will fall in love again, ladies can let their hair down, and all will be exhilarated. Hailing all the way from Tampa, FL, with a sultry sound like none other, The Soul Violinist is a must-see in this lifetime. “An Evening with Omari Dillard” is captivating, soul-satisfying, awe-inspiring and uplifting. Join us for a night that is simply unforgettable.
The new album is out entitled ‘Sincerely, Omari’, and The Soul Violinist cannot wait to share it with you. Get your tickets today!
