Monday, November 13, 2023

An Evening with Magician Dave Corsaro

1001 16TH ST NW, WASHINGTON, District of Columbia 20036, US
Downtown

Capital Hilton

$50

About This Event

If you think you’ve seen it all, think again, because Corsaro’s bag of tricks is deeper than your friend’s conspiracy theories.

He’s not your typical pull-a-rabbit-outta-a-hat kind of guy – oh no, he’s more like pull-your-mind-outta-your-skull kind of guy.

David Corsaro is a featured performer in 4 different off-Broadway magic shows in NYC and recently completed 28 shows at the world-famous “Magic Castle” in Los Angeles. Last year, David appeared on the hit TV show “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” and guess what? He fooled them!

So grab your tickets and prepare for an evening that will leave you amazed.

