AN ARCHEOLOGY OF History: First Peoples of the Americas

An in-person walkabout

An estimated 10 million indigenous peoples inhabited in what is now the US when Columbus reached (he believed) the Indies in 1492. By 1900, there were fewer than 300,000 Native Americans — perhaps better identified as Indigenous or First Peoples.

For centuries European colonists massacred native people, forcibly removed tribes from their lands in deadly marches, and spread infectious diseases that the native peoples had never faced; occupation and disease devastated the lands.

Native Americans belonged to social groups known as nations, or tribes, that spanned from present-day Canada to Central America. There were over 200 nations that spoke more than 200 different languages and had their own unique cultures.

This presentation explores the broad contours of this forgotten history, with a particular emphasis on the Indigene in the DC/VA history of settlements. In 1963 Revd Dr Martin Luther King was presecient in linking the founding of this nation to the “genocide of the First Peoples.” This walk-about explores the history of the Indigene in the Virginia /DC historical colonizations.

The village of Nacotchtank (from which the name Anacostia is derived) was the largest of the three American Indian villages located in the Washington area and is believed to have been a major trading center. The people of Nacotchtank, or Anacostans, were an Algonquian-speaking people that lived along the southeast side of the Anacostia River in the area between today’s Bolling Air Force Base and Anacostia Park.