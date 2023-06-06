AMRA: Melodic + Tribal House/Afrobeats

Join WHINO and AMRA for a night filled with melodic and tribal house/afrobeats music and great food. AMRA will entertain guests at WHINO from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. with complimentary admission. Whether you are celebrating the end of a great week or kicking off the summer vibes, this free event is the perfect excuse to grab one of WHINO’s signature cocktails and unmatched small plates.