Saturday, June 10, 2023

AMRA: Melodic + Tribal House/Afrobeats

4238 Wilson Blvd. Ste. 2110 Arlington, VA
Ballston

WHINO

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free+

About This Event

Join WHINO and AMRA for a night filled with melodic and tribal house/afrobeats music and great food. AMRA will entertain guests at WHINO from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. with complimentary admission. Whether you are celebrating the end of a great week or kicking off the summer vibes, this free event is the perfect excuse to grab one of WHINO’s signature cocktails and unmatched small plates.

Tags

restaurantsDJLive performancesFood + Drink

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, June 10, 2023 09:00 pm

Location

WHINO
View Map