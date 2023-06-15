Amped in the Park: Emily Wolfe

In partnership with Merriweather Arts and Culture Center & Columbia Festival of the Arts, AMPED in the Park is back! Summertime is finally here and there’s no better way to end your week and gear up for your weekend than live music outdoors. Bring your lawn chairs and picnic blankets as we celebrate summertime at Merriweather District. Each week, guests will enjoy live music, giveaways, activations, and more!

WHERE: Color Burst Park, Merriweather District

FREE TO ALL / MUST RSVP IN ADVANCE

AUGUST 3: Emily Wolfe (Rock/ Blues)