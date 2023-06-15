Thursday, August 31, 2023

Amped in the Park: Better Off Dead

6000 Merriweather Dr. Columbia, MD
Columbia

Color Burst Park

About This Event

In partnership with Merriweather Arts and Culture Center & Columbia Festival of the Arts, AMPED in the Park is back! Summertime is finally here and there’s no better way to end your week and gear up for your weekend than live music outdoors. Bring your lawn chairs and picnic blankets as we celebrate summertime at Merriweather District. Each week, guests will enjoy live music, giveaways, activations, and more!

  • WHERE: Color Burst Park, Merriweather District
  • FREE TO ALL / MUST RSVP IN ADVANCE

AUGUST 31Better Off Dead (Folk/Rock)

ConcertLive performances

Date

Thursday, August 31, 2023 07:00 pm

Location

Color Burst Park
