American Fast

Fraylife Perks

Saturday, April 12, 2025

American Fast

340 Maple Dr SW, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest

Theater Alliance

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$0-$40

Fraylife+ Member Perk: Free Redemption Info

About This Event

Women’s Basketball, March Madness, American Ramadan.

Our heroine finds herself in the spotlight as a young Muslim woman balancing the pressures of faith, fame, and family. This intergenerational story is a thrilling, fast-paced examination of what it means to be true to yourself.

DC Regional Premiere
AMERICAN FAST by Kareem Fahmy
Directed by Reginald L. Douglas

March 20 – April 13, 2025

SHOULD I COME TO THE SHOW?
You might like this if you like…

  • Caitlin Clark & Angel Reese
  • Friday Night Lights
  • Bend It Like Beckham

Themes:

  • Coming of Age
  • Identity
  • Family & Culture

Cast

  • Gigi Cammarato as Khady
  • Travis Xavier* as Gabe
  • Renee Elizabeth Wilson as Coach
  • Raghad Makhlouf as Suzan
  • Gigi Cammarato as Khady
  • Travis Xavier* as Gabe
  • Renee Elizabeth Wilson as Coach
  • Raghad Makhlouf as Suzan

Tags

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, April 12, 2025 03:00 pm

Location

Theater Alliance
View Map