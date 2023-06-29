Sunday, July 9, 2023

Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure

1000 Jefferson Dr. SW, DC
Penn Quarter

Smithsonian Castle-National Mall

About This Event

Turn Washington DC into a giant game board with this fun scavenger hunt adventure. Combine the excitement of the Amazing Race with a three-hour city tour.

Guided from any smart phone, teams make their way among well known and overlooked gems of the city, solving clues and completing challenges while learning local history. Start when you want and play at your pace.

Date

Sunday, July 9, 2023 08:00 am

Location

