Am I The Past, Am I The Future Exhibition Closing

Emerging printmaking artists explore new techniques and collaboratively create a new body of work to be presented in a group exhibition: Am I the Past, Am I the Future.

Centered on a different artistic discipline each year of the program, E20: Printmaking has been supporting four artists – Jeanette Bolden, Shyama Kuver, Korey Richardson, and Varvara Sergeevna Tokareva – in their professional development and exploration of new techniques and approaches to printmaking. Am I the Past, Am I the Future is the culminating group exhibition of E20: Printmaking, with the artists collaboratively creating new artworks.